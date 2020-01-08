|
|
Kelly B. Lopez
Farmington - Kelly Bernadette Lopez passed away on January 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kelly Lopez 51, born on December 27, 1968, in Farmington, NM to Albert and Priscilla Lopez.
Kelly was a graduate of Bloomfield High School. Upon graduation Kelly spent her time with family, friends and participating in Special Olympics with her boyfriend Chaz Elkins. Kelly enjoyed dining at restaurants, going to the movies, celebrating family milestones and traveling with family. Kelly approached every day as an adventure with a strong spirt and a joyful heart. Her spirit, determination, contagious smile and witty sense of humor will be forever remembered. Kelly's mother was dedicated to her well-being and Kelly's mother and sisters share the following: "Kelly, we remember you with love and gratitude, your infectious smile, your laughter, your love and dedication, your unconditional love, your generosity and most of all your fitch lips...You will be missed beyond what words can express."
Kelly was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield, NM. Kelly's family would like to thank Father Josh Mayer for his devotion to Kelly. Kelly's family would like to express their gratitude to Kelly's personal caregiver, Marleen Begey, and to her former caregiver, Dareen Herbert.
Kelly is preceded in death by her father, Albert Lopez. In addition to her beloved and dedicated mother, Kelly is survived by her proud siblings, Alberta Farrell (Matthew) of Bloomfield, Loretta Zappia (Tony) of Albuquerque, and Toni Jensen (Dave) of Houston; 6 adoring nieces and nephews, Richard Sanchez, Linda Ann Reyes (Jacob), Christina Kimker (Joseph), Catherine Zappia (Candace), Johnathan Leyba (Peyton), Michael Leyba; 7 great nieces and nephews: and a multitude of other relatives and friends. Kelly's last living grandparent is Lori Martinez, 98.
The Rosary and Mass will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 307 N. Church St., Bloomfield, NM 87413, with Father Josh Mayer officiating. Reception will follow in Parrish Hall.
Kelly you will be greatly missed, but remembered through family and friends with whom she left lasting impressions.
In memory of Kelly and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics. Please make checks out to SONM Area 1 c/o Debra Lisenbee, Area Director and sent to Debra Lisenbee, 8320 Hood Mesa Trail, Farmington, NM 87402.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020