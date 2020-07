Or Copy this URL to Share

Ken Mike Quintana



Dulce - Ken-Mike Quintana, 38, of Dulce, New Mexico, passed from this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born April 17, 1982, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A funeral service will be held at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral home on July 29. 2020 at 10 a.m. for immediate family. He will be laid to rest July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Dulce cemetery. Ken-Mike's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home.









