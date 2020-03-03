|
|
Kenneth Eugene Wright
Farmington - Kenneth Eugene Wright, 80, of Farmington was called home by our Heavenly Father on February, 16, 2020. As per Ken's wishes a funeral will not be held instead a Memorial and Celebration to his life is being held March 14, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church beginning at 10 am. Pastor John Preston will be presiding over the service.
In life, you meet amazing people who forever change your life. Whether you are aware of it or not. Especially when you are younger. For Ken, it was giving back to our community and countless number of children. It could be hats and gloves for the winter, school supplies, backpacks, a new pair of shoes. In the summer he was at the baseball and softball fields—all day long and never lost his smile. Ken coached, held clinics, umpired and when he could no longer do that...you could find him in the press box or selling t-shirts that he would design with every kid's name on it. I don't know If he ever realized how much he truly meant to San Juan County and the surrounding towns. Children and adults alike.
Ken was born May 4, 1939 in McPherson Kansas to Jay and Chlorene Wright both of Kansas. Soon enough Ken had 2 sisters, Glenda (spouse, Bob) of Colorado and Cyndy of Montana. Not to be out numbered, he also had a brother Bob (spouse - Chris) of Michigan. Along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles...this family tree was off to a great start.
Ken graduated high school and went on to attend Garden State Jr. College. Although he loved all sports this is where Ken excelled at (academics) football. In 1958, Ken was awarded an achievement in Excellence and was named to the Junior College All American Football team. (He even got to meet Bob Hope)
Ken would go on to meet the love of his life, Nadine (Thomas) Wright of Farmington. The "tree" continued to grow and they were blessed with three children. Darin, Son (Carol), a granddaughter, Keeley (Gavin) of Arizona. Teggy, Daughter, of Farmington, two grandsons Quentin and Bryce, great granddaughters - Angelique and Brily of Farmington. HJay, Son (Anita), two more granddaughters, Victoria of Los Lunas. Alexis, of Aztec with a new great grandbaby due later this year.
With special thanks to Anthony "T.J" Garcia and his staff at Farmington Funeral Home.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 13, 2020