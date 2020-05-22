Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Tolbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Lloyd Tolbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Lloyd Tolbert Obituary
Kenneth Lloyd Tolbert

Farmington - Kenneth L. Tolbert lost his battle with liver cancer on Monday May 18th, 2020. He was born on January 3rd, 1940 in Albuquerque, NM to B.A. "Bill" and Zoy (Jordan) Tolbert. He moved to Farmington in 1962 and went to work for Frank Macaluso at a tire store that Frank had just opened. He was married to LoAnna Fetherolf and had two sons, Troy and Scott. They divorced and he married Marge Pauly in 1967 and inherited three children, Kathy, Steve and Andy Pauly. He later bought Farmington Tire Service and owned and operated it until 2008. He was a long time member of the Civitans. He was also a lifelong member of his high school's Rams Car Club of Albuquerque. He was an avid golfer, one of the first members at Pinon Hills Golf Course.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clois, his wife of 52 years, Marge, son Andy Pauly and grandson Jamie Tolbert.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy George; sons, Steve Pauly (Vicki), and Troy Tolbert (Jane); grandchildren, Stephanie Pauly Custard (Cameron), Sean Pauly (Megan), Samantha Crossley (Danl), Wesley Tolbert and Devin Pauly; 11 great grandchildren and two on the way.

The family would like to thank Dr. Imam and the staff at San Juan Oncology Associates, and Basin Hospice (Fay and Yvonne) for the special care they gave Ken during his illness.

Ken is entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now