Kenneth Noel Raney
Bloomfield - Kenneth Noel Raney, 83, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Kenneth was born January 8, 1937 in Norris City, Illinois to parents Walter and Marie Raney.
Kenneth served in the Army from January 1954 to February 1962. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Kenneth is preceded in death by sons, James Raney and Michael Raney; brothers, Doyle Raney, Gary Raney; sisters, Louise Buttry ,and Clara Jane Raney.
He is survived by wife, Rose Raney; sons, Kenneth Raney, Jr. and wife Traci, Richard Raney; daughters, Angela Hengst and husband Faron; grandchildren, Jason Hengst and wife Leslie, Chris Hengst and Fiancé Samantha Currin, Michael Raney and wife Ashley, Tenille Raney, Brooke Raney, Camie Perez; great Grandchildren, Sylas Hengst, Eathen Hengst, Gage Hengst, Bristyl Raney, Bayler Raney, and Cassandra Hengst.
Rosey will be at 10:30 A.M. and Mass at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomfield, New Mexico. Officiated by Father Joshua Mayer. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Bloomfield, New Mexico.
Pallbearers are: Jason Hengst, Chris Hengst, Michael Raney, Frank Dehoyos, Louie Montoya and Frank Abeyta.
