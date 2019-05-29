|
Kevin Calhoun
- - Kevin Calhoun passed away May 18, 2019 during the Exit Glacier 10k in beautiful Seward, Alaska while working towards his goal of completing an Ultra Marathon. Kevin was born to Clancy and Charlotte Calhoun on September 19,1984 in Cortez, CO. Kevin moved with his family to Aztec, New Mexico in 1993. During his youth, Kevin enjoyed camping with his family, hunting with his dad and their basset hound Barfy, spearfishing at Lake Powell with his family, and tormenting his little sister Kelli.
In high school, Kevin befriended Dani Bauer and they dated briefly, for what Dani thought was the only time. After high school, Kevin worked in the oil field around Aztec, NM and spent his downtime racing across the desert on his dirt bike with friends, fishing, and hunting. During the summer of 2009, Kevin decided to fulfill a lifelong dream and moved to Alaska. The first week he arrived in Alaska, Kevin was hired at Alaska Rubber & Rigging and enjoyed the many opportunities he was given. He was proud to be a member of ARG. During the summer of 2011, Kevin found out that Dani Bauer had moved to Anchorage as well and messaged her on Facebook to see if she wanted to meet up. Kevin and Dani met up, talked for hours and Dani realized she was an idiot for being a fickle 16-year-old. Kevin and Dani were engaged in 2013 while snorkeling in Mexico. On December 8, 2014, Kevers and his Dani Pani were married in a surprise ceremony created by Kevin since Dani couldn't make up her mind on the wedding details. The happy couple enjoyed numerous adventures together including: multiple trips to Hawaii, backpacking, bike-packing and hiking trips throughout Alaska, and wonderful boating adventures in Kachemak Bay on their beloved C-Dory Blue Dawg.
Kevin enjoyed home roasting coffee, purchasing too many guns, having all the newest and greatest outdoor gear, going on adventures with his dad, and eating his mom's red chili Frito pies when he made it back to NM or they were visiting in AK. Kevin will be remembered for giving the best hugs and being a thoughtful gift giver. We truly lost a special person.
Kevin leaves behind his soulmate Dani, their two dogs, Allie and Potato, their murderous cat Chad, his loving parents Clancy and Charlotte Calhoun, sister Kelli and her husband Jonathan Matajcich, In- laws Randy and Jeanna Bauer, Stevie and Keith Neil, nieces Aubrey Matajcich and Rylie Neil, nephews Dylan Matajcich and Kaed Neil.
Memorial services will be held on June 1, 2019. Location to be announced via social media.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 29, 2019