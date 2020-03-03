|
|
Kevin J. Sanchez
Farmington - Kevin J. Sanchez, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Midland, TX 2/28/20. He was born 8/19/77 in Monticello, UT.
Kevin had a huge heart and had a laugh that would make everyone around him laugh. His gentle spirit and love for everyone around him will be remembered by all that knew him. Kevin loved his 3 boys as he would say "Love my minions to the moon and back." He enjoyed spending time with family and friends cooking out, fishing, and camping. The love he showed to those around him will be forever missed.
Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ernie and Patsy Sanchez, paternal grandparents Sherman and Laura Hatch, and brother Shane Hatch.
Kevin is survived by his wife Reina Sanchez. Parents Steve and Linda Hatch. Brother Steven (Megan) Hatch. His 3 sons Brandon, Jordan, and Ashton Sanchez. Along with nieces, nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A viewing will be held at Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St, on Friday, March 6th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. A celebration of his life will be at Crossroads Church, 2400 N. Butler, in Farmington, NM Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Memory Garden's, 6917 E. Main St, with a reception at Day 3 Church, 1111 S. Miller Dr, afterward. The Family wants to thank everyone for all their support.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020