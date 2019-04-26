|
Kevin Metoyer
Farmington - Kevin Metoyer passed away on April 23, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico, he was 59. He was born on November 19, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Kevin was formerly employed by Henry Production Pumps and Service. New Horizons Vans. He was currently employed with Serenity and Company. He was a talented "jack of all trades" and was certified in carpentry and welding. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandfather, who enjoyed time with his family. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
Kevin is survived by his wife Diane Metoyer. His son Vincent Gabriel Metoyer (Bonnie) and his step son Dominic Baca. Two granddaughters; Madalyn Grace and Olivia Lane. His siblings; Gregory Metoyer, Marsha Metoyer, Emily Stock, Anthony Metoyer, Paula Metoyer, and Lynne Martin. Along with his friend Randy Goebel, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Anthony Ernest Metoyer, and Marie Christine Chevalier Metoyer. His brother; Martin Metoyer.
On Friday April 26, 2019 at 5:00-7:00 pm at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington, 404 W. Arrington Ave. a Visitation will be held for friends and family to say goodbye. On Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Berg Park small pavilion, a Celebration of Life will be held.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.serenityandcompany.com
Cope Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019