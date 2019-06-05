Kimberly Holm



Farmington - Kimberly Elaine Holm



01/01/61 to 06/03/19



Kim claimed her victory and went to her Heavenly home wrapped in the loving arms of her husband at their home. She had a heart of gold, a laugh that was infectious and a loving hand that helped anybody that needed it. She was truly one of a kind and a blessing to all of us who were lucky enough to know and love her.



Kim is proceeded in death by her Dad Elmer Miller Jr, Mom Lois Smith and brother Burt Miller. She is survived by her loving family: Her husband Rick Holm; her kids Rick (Stacey) Holm, Misty Robbins and Sara Holm; her grand children Kirstyn (Jose') , Desiree (Dion), Steven, Preston, Aryanna, Victoria, Jordyn, Bryson, Eli and Elena; her great grand children Esperanza, Alyssa and Kyrie. Also, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at:



First Baptist Church Aztec



700 Navajo Ave



Aztec, NM 87410



Thursday June 6th, 2019 at 1:30 pm



If you would like to send flowers please send them to the church.



The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice for the comfort they were able to give. Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 5, 2019