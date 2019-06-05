Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church Aztec
700 Navajo Ave
Aztec, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Holm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Holm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Holm Obituary
Kimberly Holm

Farmington - Kimberly Elaine Holm

01/01/61 to 06/03/19

Kim claimed her victory and went to her Heavenly home wrapped in the loving arms of her husband at their home. She had a heart of gold, a laugh that was infectious and a loving hand that helped anybody that needed it. She was truly one of a kind and a blessing to all of us who were lucky enough to know and love her.

Kim is proceeded in death by her Dad Elmer Miller Jr, Mom Lois Smith and brother Burt Miller. She is survived by her loving family: Her husband Rick Holm; her kids Rick (Stacey) Holm, Misty Robbins and Sara Holm; her grand children Kirstyn (Jose') , Desiree (Dion), Steven, Preston, Aryanna, Victoria, Jordyn, Bryson, Eli and Elena; her great grand children Esperanza, Alyssa and Kyrie. Also, sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at:

First Baptist Church Aztec

700 Navajo Ave

Aztec, NM 87410

Thursday June 6th, 2019 at 1:30 pm

If you would like to send flowers please send them to the church.

The family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice for the comfort they were able to give.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmington Funeral Home
Download Now