Kirk Victor Antonio
Farmington - Kirk Victor Antonio, 42, passed away August 9, 2019. Kirk was born March 31, 1977 in Gallup, New Mexico. Kirk was in Mexican Clan, born for Bitter Water Clan, grandparents: Bittani: Red House Clan. He served in the US Marines for 4 years.
Kirk is preceded in death by; Elsie Sandoval, Kee Victor Sandoval, uncles; Willis Sandoval and Kenneth Sandoval, Nali; Carrie Antonio, Charlie Antonio and Curtis Antonio.
He is survived by his loving wife; Rhonda Antonio, mother; Helen S. Antonio, sons; Bailey L. Antonio and Cole W. Antonio, daughters; Angelina V. Antonio and Kellie L. Antonio, brother; Carlos Antonio and sister; Karen C. Kunkel.
Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bloomfield LDS Church, burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Kirk's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417 (505)-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019