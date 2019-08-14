Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bloomfield LDS Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Antonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Victor Antonio


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirk Victor Antonio Obituary
Kirk Victor Antonio

Farmington - Kirk Victor Antonio, 42, passed away August 9, 2019. Kirk was born March 31, 1977 in Gallup, New Mexico. Kirk was in Mexican Clan, born for Bitter Water Clan, grandparents: Bittani: Red House Clan. He served in the US Marines for 4 years.

Kirk is preceded in death by; Elsie Sandoval, Kee Victor Sandoval, uncles; Willis Sandoval and Kenneth Sandoval, Nali; Carrie Antonio, Charlie Antonio and Curtis Antonio.

He is survived by his loving wife; Rhonda Antonio, mother; Helen S. Antonio, sons; Bailey L. Antonio and Cole W. Antonio, daughters; Angelina V. Antonio and Kellie L. Antonio, brother; Carlos Antonio and sister; Karen C. Kunkel.

Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bloomfield LDS Church, burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Kirk's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417 (505)-598-9636
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirk's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now