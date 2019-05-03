|
Krista Leigh Zuniga
Aztec - Krista Leigh Zuniga, 32, joined her Nana in Heaven on Sunday, April 21.
She was born in Springerville, Arizona on June 10, 1986 to Gary and Polly Estrada Zuniga. She is survived by her daughter Kaleigh Ann Zuniga, her parents, sisters Tiana & Cory Zuniga, brother Garylee Zuniga, Grandfather Wilford Estrada, Grandmother Ernestina Zuniga, niece Gabriella Vivienne Theresa Vaughn, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Theresa Estrada and her paternal grandfather, Thomas Zuniga.
At the time of death, Krista was employed as a nurse with Basin Home Health & Hospice. Here, she was able to display her true calling in life as she was such a compassionate, caring woman. She threw her life into her family and her work.
A rosary will be said on Friday, May 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart in Farmington. Funeral services will be Saturday morning, May 4th at Sacred Heart at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in June in Aragon, New Mexico where she will be laid to rest with her Nana.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 3, 2019