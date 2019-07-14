|
|
Kristopher Ryan Bunce
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Kristopher Bunce announces his passing on July 8, 2019 at the age of 35.
He was born August 19, 1983 in Farmington, NM. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He was a kind soul who was loving, caring and funny. He loved his country, baseball, fishing, the Seattle Seahawks and was proud of his Scottish heritage. He was a wonderful son, father and friend to so many.
Kristopher is survived by his mother and stepfather Margaret Price and William (Tony) Hadden, his father and stepmother Michael and Zona Bunce, his daughters Azurae Rianne and Aleah Rya Bunce, sibling's Krystle Leigh and Kenneth Ray Bunce, Stephanie Rae McMillan and Stacie Ann Sheppard, his nephew Kade Liam Friez and his extended family and friends.
Military Honors will be performed at Aztec VFW Post 614 in Aztec, NM followed by a Celebration of Life July, 20 at 2 pm.
Donations for the family can be sent to: www.gofundme.com/f/kristopher-Bunce-funeral-expenses
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 14, 2019