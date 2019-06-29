Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
AMARILLO UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
UPPER FRUITLAND, NM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Walter Collins Center.
Kyle Ray Jackson


1988 - 2019
Kyle Ray Jackson Obituary
Kyle Ray Jackson

Kirtland - Kyle Ray Jackson, age 31, passed away suddenly on Saturday June 22, 2019. Kyle was born on February 3, 1988. in Shiprock NM, to Phildon Jackson and Colleen (Harrison) Jackson. He was preceded in death by; Grandfather Robert Jackson. Aunt Lindsey Jackson, and his baby sister.

Kyle is survived by parents; Colleen and Phildon Jackson and siblings; Kevin Jackson. Keith Jackson. Kiara Jackson. and Marc Jackson. Grandparents; Arlene Collins, Reynold Harrison. and Genevieve Jackson.

Kyle was a son, brother, cousin. nephew. grandchild and friend to many. Kyle graduated from San Juan College in 2016 with an AA degree in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic. Kyle was an intelligent, happy. funny, kind, loving, caring. optimistic person. He reached all the goals he set for himself.

Funeral services are Saturday 29th at OJO AMARILLO UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, UPPER FRUITLAND, NM, at 10 AM. Reception following at Walter Collins Center.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 29, 2019
