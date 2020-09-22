1/
LaDon Parthine Kerby
LaDon Parthine Kerby

Aztec - LaDon Parthine Kerby passed away at 11:05a, on September 19th after a long struggle with breast cancer. She died at the age of 81.

LaDon Parthine Fox was born on June 1, 1939 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was the first child born to Donnie and Thelma Fox. She was followed by her younger brother Gaylon Fox.

In 1954, she met Bill Kerby while car hopping in Farmington, New Mexico. They were married in that same year and had four children, Roman, Billy Wayne, Patricia and Claude. They raised their family and celebrated their 58th anniversary before Bill passed away in 2012.

LaDon got the nickname "Pinky" at a very young age in grade school, her husband Bill, shortened it, and just called her "Pink". She also learned at a very early age a talent for dancing. She joined a local studio in Wichita Fall, Texas as a young girl and became very accomplished in her talent with ballet, acrobats and tap dancing. She finally accomplished her lifelong dream when she opened her own dance studio, called LaDon's Dance Studio in Aztec, New Mexico in the 1970's

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington; 404 West Arrington Street. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6917 E. Main Street, Farmington, New Mexico.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cope Memorial Chapel
404 West Arrington Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 327-5142
