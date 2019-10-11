|
|
LaJuanta Wethington
Farmington - LaJunta "Sandy" Wethington was born on January 27, 1933 and raised in Blackwell, Oklahoma by her mother, Emma Opal Smith. She moved to Farmington in 1948, where she met the love of her life, Joseph "Herman" Wethington. Sandy and Herman wed in 1950 and raised three children: Pamela Gaylene King (Harvey), Deborah Kylene Horn and Monty Payne Wethington (Vicki). She left her earthly life on October 9, 2019.
Sandy's talent and passion for helping others shone everyday through everything she did. As a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Ann's Alter Society, she poured her heart and soul into service and worship of her Lord, Jesus Christ. Sandy was always looking for ways to give more to those she loved, be it crafting a hand-knit blanket, preparing a home-cooked meal or lending a shoulder to cry on. She is survived by her husband, children and six grandchildren: Joey, Tommy, Tiffany, Brittany, Scott and Linette. Everyone Sandy touched during her life will remember how special she made them feel when they needed it most.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019