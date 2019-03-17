Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Aztec Community Center
Aztec, NM
Lance Lee Raddatz

Lance Lee Raddatz

Farmington - Lance Lee Raddatz unexpectedly left this world on December 6, 2018. Lance was born in Minnesota and resided in Farmington for 35 years. He is survived by Julia Chavez, companion; his son, Mitchell and Amanda and 2 grandsons; siblings, Donna Jean Spencer and Ricky Raddatz; and nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on March 23, 2019 at the Aztec Community Center in Aztec, NM. A bike run will follow in remembrance of our beloved brother and friend.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019
