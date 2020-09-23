1/1
Larry Begay
Larry Begay

Tocito - Larry Begay, 59, of Tocito, New Mexico, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Larry was born on July 17, 1961 in Fort Defiance, Arizona. He is of the Tl'ááshcí'í clan (The Red Cheek People), Mother Martha Barber. Born for Manson Begay of the Áshiihi clan (The Salt Water People).

Larry was a hard worker who believed that a job should be done the right way or not at all. He spent most of his career in leadership positions at Ponderosa Pine in Navajo, New Mexico, Frontier Airlines in Denver, Colorado, and Gracon Hydropower in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family, tradition, and heritage. He loved spending time with family, playing card games, watching movies, and talking about family history. He was an avid traveler and found himself exploring the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, hiking through the Rocky Mountains, and sight seeing all the way from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale.

He found joy visiting his grandchildren, helping others, and instilling traditional beliefs in all of his children. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have comforted and supported us during this difficult time of loss. Condolences can be sent to: 208-403-3211.

Larry is survived by his spouse, Lorraine Begay, son, Charles A Begay (Jill), granddaughters, Lydia, Audrey, Gwynn, and Charly, son Hyrum J Begay (Charis), grandson Declan, daughter, Karrie A Smith (Michael), granddaughter London, stepson Frank Romero (Vanessa) grandson Oliver, and daughter Madison M Begay. Sisters, Barbara Talk, Dorothy Cachuacha, Edith Beach, Irene Begay and Linda Begay. Brothers Archie Begay, Martin Begaii, and Glen Begay.

Larry was preceded in death by both his parents and brother Mark.

Graveside services will be held at the family cemetery in Sanostee, NM on Thursday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow graveside services in Sanostee, NM.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
