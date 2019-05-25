|
Larry "Chipper" Chavez
Angostura - Age 72 of Angostura passed Monday, May 20th, 2019 at San Juan Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27th to Lydia & Silvianito Chavez.
Larry graduated from Bloomfield High in 1965.
He worked at the power plant and was a member of the Teamster Union #492. Larry retiried from Hammond Ditch District.
Larry grew up ranching with this father and family. He enjoyed horseback riding and tending to his livestock with his free time.
Larry is survived by his sister, Monica Chavez, brothers Mark Chavez and Norman Chavez, daughters, LeiLani Chavez, Michelle Chavez, sons, Dana Chavez, Neil Weeks and Jared Weeks.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Blanco, NM on May 28th at 10 AM. Reception to follow.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 25 to May 27, 2019