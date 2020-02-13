|
Larry J. Bonney
Kirtland - Larry J. Bonney, 63, passed away February 10, 2020 in Carson, New Mexico. Larry was born on May 8, 1956 to parents Charles Kellywood and Bernice Bonney in Farmington, New Mexico. Larry graduated Highland High School in 1975 and worked for Arizona Public Service and currently Community Service Coordinator for Huerfano Chapter House. He loved helping his Dine people and loved his job. He loved to do bead work and enjoyed visiting family and checking on them. He leaves behind his son; Lyle Bonney of Shiprock, NM, mother; Bernice Bonney of Albuquerque, NM, aunts; Annie Bonniy, Rinna (Geneo) Leyba, Benita (Damon) Hobson, Marilyn (Dee) Benally, uncles; Paul (Ann) Bonney, Leo (Emma) Bonney, Henry (Rosie) Bonney, His father's side; Jamie Pioche, Albert Kellywood and Roseann Bahe.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at McGee Park Convention Center with burial to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery in Huerfano, NM.
Larry's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel, 404 W. Arrington Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020