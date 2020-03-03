|
Larry "Blaine" Williams
Aztec - Larry "Blaine" Williams passed away from this world Thursday, February 27th after battling cancer.
Blaine was born July 27, 1965 in Farmington to Larry and Carol (Wroten) Williams.
He is survived by his parents, his fiancé Storme Anderson, his daughter Courtney (Josh) Sercey and his granddaughter Margot Sercey, his sisters Cari (Tim) Nobis, and Tammi (Robert) Thompson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Blaine was active for many years on the San Juan County Fair Board of Directors. He loved working with the youth. He was an active board member on the San Juan County Farm & Livestock Bureau Board of Directors.
His most cherished moments were spent outdoors, camping and hunting.
His family will host a drop-in celebration of his life on March 7th from 2-6 pm at his family home at 182 Road 3050 Aztec.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020