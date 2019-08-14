|
LaRue Ann Clah
Shiprock - LaRue Ann Clah, 72, passed away August 11, 2019 in Shiprock, NM. LaRue was born on August 24, 1946 to parents Freddie and Esther Dale in Naschitti, NM. LaRue had a generous and kind spirit. She enjoyed family gatherings, meeting people and helping others. LaRue was retired after 40 years of government services. She loved baking, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was happily married for 53 years. She vended in Chinle, AZ. and Shiprock, with her husband. LaRue attended Sacred Heart Academy in St. Michaels, AZ and graduated from Fort Sill, OK. She adored her orchard of fruit trees. She will be deeply misses by her family and loved ones, whose lives she touched greatly.
LaRue is preceded in death by her parents; Freddie and Esther Dale, and sister; Shirley Harris. She is survived by her loving husband; Delbert Clah Sr., son; Delbert Clah Jr., daughter; Cassandra Nez, brothers; Fred Dale Jr., David Dale and Phillip Dale, sisters; Grace Dodge, Evon Paul and Phyllis Dale, granddaughter; Ashley Canyon, grandson; Leo Nez and great- granddaughter; Scarlett Canyon.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Dineh Christian Center, with burial to follow at Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery.
LaRue's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel 458 CR 6100 Kirtland, NM 87417 (505)-598-9636.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019