Laura Kathleen Culpepper
Farmington - Laura Kathleen Culpepper of Farmington, New Mexico passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at the age of 66. She was born on April 26th, 1953 in Portsmouth, Virginia to John and Ruth Nichols and was the oldest of four children. Laura married her high school sweetheart, Charles Dale Harris on January 22nd, 1970 and had two daughters, Carla and Amy. She spent the majority of her time raising her daughters, scrapbooking, and drawing. On September 5th, 1981 Laura married Lawrence Gerhard Culpepper and had two sons, Christopher and John. Laura lovingly raised all four of her children while working in the bookkeeping department at Citizens Bank. She then moved on to work at San Juan Regional Medical Center and at The Bridge, where she had her most fulfilling career assisting and taking care of the elderly.
Laura loved taking long walks and feeding the ducks at Berg Park. She enjoyed day trips to La Plata Canyon to picnic with her family. Laura was the foundation of the family with a silly joke to tell and an open ear and shoulder to cry on in times of need. She lived her life without judgement and would selflessly give her last penny to any of her children. Her favorite times of the year were in the fall when the leaves are changing and in the spring when the flowers are blooming. More than anything, her grandchildren were her heart and brought her immense joy.
Laura is preceded in death by her father, John Otis Nichols and her step-father, Farrell Sutherland. She is survived by her mother Ruth Sutherland; her brother, Carl Nichols (Frances); her sister, Jo MacKenzie (Bruce); her brother, Jim Nichols (Sandy); her daughter, Carla Harris (Kelly Hinds); her daughter, Amy Raval (Jeffrey); her son, Christopher Culpepper (Lisa); her son, John Culpepper (Rachael); her nine grandchildren, Chance, Chace (Jasmine), Daniele, Autumn, Chris, Ruth, Tristen, Matthew and Sophia; her two great-grandchildren, Mason and Mila; her many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Chloe.
The Celebration of Life service for Laura will be held at Day 3 Church, 1111 S. Miller Ave., Farmington, NM 87401 on February 29th, 2020 at 4:00pm. Please wear springtime colors in honor of her memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Day 3 Church.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020