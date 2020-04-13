Resources
Lawrence 'Lori' Martinez

Lawrence 'Lori' Martinez Obituary
Lawrence 'Lori' Martinez

February 26, 1922 - April 4, 2020

Lawrence 'Lori' Martinez passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at her home in Mesa, Arizona. She was born to Manuel and Beatrice Gonzales in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February 26, 1922.

She attended school in Espanola, NM. She married Joe M. Martinez July 21,1941 in Santa Cruz, NM. They lived a happy life for 57 years and raised 8 children together.

They made their home in Farmington, NM. Lori was a Kindergarden Aide in the Farmington School System. She worked at Apache School and Swinburne Elementary. She loved working with children. She created bulletin boards and fun things for the children to work on. After the death of her husband, she moved to Arizona where she lived until her passing.

Lori was a sweet and caring person. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was devoted to St. Mary, our blessed mother to whom she prayed a daily rosary. People were drawn to her kindness and pleasant personality. She loved to shop for shoes and was a perfectionist in everything she did. She had a special knack of doing crafts, puzzles, and playing cards. She loved to tell people that she had a Five Generations Family. One of her favorite things was going out to dinner and she especially loved going to Bingo with her friends. She never complained throughout her illness and her favorite words were "I'm doing fine" and 'getting old is not easy'.

Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. Martinez, parents, Manuel and Beatrice Gonzales, and her siblings 3 Sisters and 2 Brothers, She is survived by her children, Priscilla (Albert) Lopez, Paul (Theresa) Martinez, Susie (Dave) Park, Pearl (Brett) Gillespie, Connie Martinez, Joseph (Theresa) Martinez, Leonard Martinez, Laura (Kevin) Bloxom. 20 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 21 Great, Great-Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Lori's request that donations be made In Memory of Lori Martinez, Banner Hospice ATTN: Cindy Darby, 275 E. Germann, Ste. 110, Gilbert, AZ 85297

She will be cremated and her final resting place will at Greenlawn Cemetery in Farmington, NM next to her beloved husband, Joe M. Martinez. At which time we will have a gravesite memorial service.

Bunker Family Funeral Services are handling the affairs.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
