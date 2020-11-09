1/1
Lawrence Paul Owen
Lawrence Paul Owen

Weatherford - Lawrence Paul Owen, 58, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 8, 1962 in Tucson, Arizona to Tom and Alice Martinez Owen. Lawrence loved spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Tom Owen, Jr. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda; sons, Eddie Swisher, Lawrence Owen and Michael Owen; daughter, Brittany Rodgers Johnson; mother, Alice Owen; sisters, Mary Owen, Carmen Borden and Bobbie DeLaBarcena as well as his precious grand babies, Cayden Owen, Carter Owen and Lacey Johnson.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
