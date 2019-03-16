Services
Cope Kirtland Chapel
458 County Road 6100
Kirtland, NM 87417
(505) 598-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Yazzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Yazzie


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Yazzie Obituary
Lawrence Yazzie

Fruitland - Lawrence J. Yazzie, 59, of Lower Fruitland passed away on March 10, 2019 in Farmington. He was born February 26, 1960 to the late; Jimmy H. Yazzie and Grace A. Yazzie in Los Angeles, California.

Lawrence is survived by his brothers; Calvin, Clarence, Lance, Terrence, James, Johnnie and Thomas Yazzie, sister; Sharon Yazzie, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister; Nancy Howard. A funeral service will be held at First Indian Baptist Church 705 W. Broadway in Farmington, burial to follow service at Shiprock Cemetery
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now