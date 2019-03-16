|
Lawrence Yazzie
Fruitland - Lawrence J. Yazzie, 59, of Lower Fruitland passed away on March 10, 2019 in Farmington. He was born February 26, 1960 to the late; Jimmy H. Yazzie and Grace A. Yazzie in Los Angeles, California.
Lawrence is survived by his brothers; Calvin, Clarence, Lance, Terrence, James, Johnnie and Thomas Yazzie, sister; Sharon Yazzie, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister; Nancy Howard. A funeral service will be held at First Indian Baptist Church 705 W. Broadway in Farmington, burial to follow service at Shiprock Cemetery
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019