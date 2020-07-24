1/1
Leah Sandra "Sandy" Borgrink
Leah Sandra "Sandy" Borgrink

Leah Sandra "Sandy" Borgrink, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends. Born in Farmington, New Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. Borgrink and Leah Ruth (Smouse) Borgrink. Sandy is preceded in death by her brother Henry J. Borgrink of Santa Fe. She is survived by her partner, Michaele Millington of Corrales, her niece Sherrian Borgrink of Albuquerque, nephew Henry F. Borgrink of Santa Fe, and many nieces great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sandy worked for Sandia National Laboratory for nearly 28 yrs. supervising the Corporate Travel Division and then the Community Relations Division.

Sandy was an avid reader often amusing her fellow golfers with her recitations from her favorite books or plays. Only she knew their meaning. Golf was by far her favorite hobby, next to reading and acting in plays at numerous theatres in the area. Her friends describe her performances as "unstoppable on stage". Together with her dear friend Lois Fleck, they "brought down the house" many times.

Sandy's most precious moments were spending time at her cabin in Vallecito Lake, Colorado with her parents, family and friends. She was always the master at fly fishing or trolling in her boat in search of trout or salmon!

Cats kept a special place in her heart and were mostly named after characters in books of plays.

Sandy will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will take place at a later time due to the untimely health situation facing us all.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com

Daniels Family Funeral Services

4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

505-892-9920




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
