Leatrice Moreland
Bloomfield - Leatrice Moreland, 82, of Bloomfield, NM passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Farmington, NM. She was born on January 15, 1937 in Alamgordo, NM to Glenn and Deltie Gathings.
Leatrice was raised in the Sacramento Mountains near the town of Weed, NM. This is where she inherited her work ethic from her dad; she could never sit still for long always up doing something. Reading books and watching television took too long and you had to be still for too long as well. She loved to do things for others, if she saw someone was sad, she would try to put a smile on their face. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She spent almost 30 years teaching first and second graders the bible and how to read it. During the holidays everyone would gather at her house where they would find more fine foods than could be eaten. Christmas was her favorite; she loved decorating the tree and the house getting ready for all the family that would gather there. Her chickens were a big part of her, and she had all kinds of chicken and rooster knick knacks throughout the house. She was never afraid of the cows and was always climbing into the corral to look them over and administer any medicine they needed. You could never change the letdown sprinkler pipe without her being there with her short legs two stepping trying to keep up. She loved her garden and looked forward to it every year, to spend countless hours watering and talking to the plants and pulling weeds. Her family was her most precious possession. She talked about them all the time and how proud she was of them.
Leatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Moreland; parents, Glenn & Deltie Gathings; brother, Alvin Gathings.
Leatrice is survived by sons, Victor McDaniel, David McDaniel, Tommy Moreland; daughters, Mitzo Bishop, Karla Foutz; brothers, Justin Gathings, Thad Gathings; grandchildren, Stacy Dodd, Bridget Banman, Aron Bishop, Kami Higgins, Mike McDaniel, Kyle Foutz, Derek McDaniel, Kevin McDaniel, Cole McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Rivver Higgins, Brianna Higgins, Amanda Rabe, TyrellDodd, Caitlyn Dodd, Bailey Moreland, Abigale Banman, Emily Banman, and Madison Banman.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Bloomfield, NM with burial to follow at East Hammond Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike McDaniel, Kyle Foutz, Rivver Higgins, Derek McDaniel, Kevin McDaniel and Cole McDaniel.
Leatrice's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main Ave., Aztec, NM; 505-334-9332. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.sernityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019