Lee Chavez
Nageezi - Lee Chavez, 68, of Nageezi, NM passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Farmington, NM. He was born on January 2, 1951 in Nageezi, NM to Juan Chavez and Emma Lopez-Chavez.
Lee finished 10th grade at Bloomfield High School and he worked in Durango. CO as lead supervisor at the Double Tree Hotel for 18 years before he retired. Lee also did housekeeping and maintenance work for Rimrock Motel in Farmington, NM. Lee enjoyed reading his bible, watching movies, played basketball, riding in rodeos, fishing and camping. Lee worked for Cremaland Dairy for 9 years and at Purgatory and Tamaron for many years.
Lee is preceded in death by daughter, Valda Ann Chavez, parents, Juan Chavez and Emma Lopez-Chavez; brother Chester Chavez, Sr.; sister, Elizabeth Chavez.
Lee is survived by his wife, Cecelia Chavez; sons, Nathan Chavez, Darren Chavez; daughters, Teresa Richards, Velda Ann Mazwell, Natasha Lee Chavez; brother, Ervin Chavez; sisters, France C. Keetso, Arlene C. Arvison, Helen C. Lopez, Lillie C Burroughs, Ruthie C. Shinler, Etta Arvison; grandchildren, Shodeena, Raylene, Trisha, Letreece, Ericka, Halana & SIlias, Leland Richards, Leticia Lueras, Felicity Lueras, Savannah Smith, Kaylan Smith, Tenaysha Joe, Terrelle Joe, Keona Joe, Thalia Chavez, Karai Straughter, Theopolis Straughter, Jr., Alondo Harris; great-grandchildren, Braden Begay, Lillie Kre Yazzie and Fabian Alexander Najar.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lybrook LDS-Escrito Church with burial to follow at Lybrook LDS-Escrito Cemetery in Lybrook, NM. Reception will follow burial at Nageezi Chapter House.
Pallbearers are Gerrid Arviso, Darvin E. Chavez, Carlos Arviso, Verlin Barney, Kevin Keeto, and Aaron Shirley. Honorary Pallbearers are Nathan Chavez and Darren Chavez.
Lee's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019