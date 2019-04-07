|
|
Lee Eldridge
La Plata, NM - Forever in Our Hearts.
Lee Eldridge, 60, passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by his family on March 25, 2019.
Lee was born April 4, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM to Sam and Tootsie Eldridge, who proceeded him in death.
He enjoyed many things in his life - team roping, hunting, fishing, camping, going to the Cow House every Monday - but the thing that brought him more joy than anything else was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna; daughters, LaWanda (Leonard) Hadden, Amber (Joe) Hadden and Andrea (Travis) Beaty. He was blessed with 13 grandkids: Gracie (Justin), EmaLee, Preston, Mackenzie, Millie, Augustus, Nathan, Billy, Caycie, Joecie, Miranda, Marissa and Makayla; sister, Laura Kay and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Tim Proctor, his best friend of 25 years, whom he considered his brother.
Lee enjoyed life and always had a smile on his face so A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Aztec Civic Center, 101 S. Park Avenue, Aztec, NM, on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Lee strongly believed in supporting our community youth so in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the La Plata Blue Ribbon 4-H Club. Please contact Amy Hadden (505) 486-1072 for information on donations.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019