|
|
Leo Ray Noyes, Sr.
Farmington - Leo Ray Noyes, Sr, 84, of Farmington was called home by our Heavenly Father on March 9, 2020. He was born July 27, 1935 in Springfield, MO to Emmett A and Lula E Noyes.
Leo was raised in Clayton, Sedan area of New Mexico and moved to Farmington with his family in 1953.
Leo was proud to be a veteran and served in the Army in 1958-1960 and again in 1961-1962.
Just prior to leaving for the service Leo met and married Edna L Fowler on December 1, 1957 and they were blessed to have 62 years together.
Leo was a heavy equipment mechanic for several years but in 1969 went back into his true passion, construction. He took great pride in his construction work and was a perfectionist when it came to doing a job.
At the age of 53, Leo decided to get his GED which he did in 1989 making his family extremely proud of him. He also obtained his general contractor's license that year and started Quality Construction and later L & R Construction with his son Ron.
Leo enjoyed playing the mandolin and was not only an excellent player, he was self-taught.
He and Edna felt very blessed to have four children.
He is survived by his wife Edna; his four children: Leo R Jr (Gina), Kim (Doreen), Ron and Gary (Jodie). Four grandchildren: Dustin, Staci, Jessica and Jared. Five great grandchildren, soon to be six. He is also survived by his brother Eugene (Lahoma), and sister-in-law Evelyn.
Leo was preceded by his parents and siblings: Carroll and J.D..
The family would like to thank Dr Robert Burns, Dr Robert Sprung; Guardian Angel Home Health, Hospice: Jacki, Sandi, Aracely and Melissa for all of their special care. Thank you also to the church family at Park Avenue Church of Christ in Aztec.
Following Leo's wishes there will not be any services.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020