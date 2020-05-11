Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Husky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Dennis Husky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Dennis Husky Obituary
Leonard Dennis Husky

Leonard Dennis Husky, 87, of Portland, Oregon passed from this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born on July 2, 1932 in Otis, New Mexico. He was the eldest son of Marie Charlie Yazzie and Harry Hosteen.

He is survived by his daughters; Anna Marie Wahtomy and Lydia Hosteen, sisters; Betsy Kokie and Rosetta Larvingo, brothers; Preston Haskie and Harold Yazzie.

He was predeceased by brothers; Phillip Yazzie, Martin Haskie, sisters; Elizabeth Yazzie and Irene Yazzie.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -