Leonard Dennis Husky
Leonard Dennis Husky, 87, of Portland, Oregon passed from this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico. He was born on July 2, 1932 in Otis, New Mexico. He was the eldest son of Marie Charlie Yazzie and Harry Hosteen.
He is survived by his daughters; Anna Marie Wahtomy and Lydia Hosteen, sisters; Betsy Kokie and Rosetta Larvingo, brothers; Preston Haskie and Harold Yazzie.
He was predeceased by brothers; Phillip Yazzie, Martin Haskie, sisters; Elizabeth Yazzie and Irene Yazzie.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020