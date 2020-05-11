Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Leonard Dennis Husky


1932 - 2020
Leonard Dennis Husky Obituary
Leonard Dennis Husky

Grand Coulee, WA - Leonard Dennis Husky, 87, of Grand Coulee, Washington passed from this life Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico.

He was born July 4, 1932 in Otis, New Mexico. He was the eldest son of Marie Charlie Yazzie and Harry Hosteen.

He is survived by his daughters; Anna Wahtomy, Lydia Haskie, Aletha J. Haskie and Carla Rodriguez, son; Brian Thompson. Sisters; Betsy Kokie and Rosetta Larvingo. Brothers; Preston Haskie and Harold Yazzie.

He's preceded in death by brothers; Phillip Yazzie, Martin Haskie, sisters; Elizabeth Yazzie and Irene Yazzie.

Leonard is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico.

(505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020
