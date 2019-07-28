|
|
LeOra Kester Montano
Aztec - LeOra Kester Montano was born May 5, 1972 in Payson, Utah to Donna and Oliver Kester. LeOra is remembered by her generosity of her time and for her love of family and friends. LeOra saw the best in everyone, she never met a stranger. She could strike up a conversation with anyone. LeOra loved her family dearly, she loved her Grandbabies with her whole heart. LeOra was a collector of special things like tea pots, little slippers, Harley Davidson t-shirts with Coca~Cola memorabilia being her long time favorite. LeOra loved going to concerts with her Sisters, Daughter, and friends. If she was home, she was most likely watching a Lifetime movie. LeOra will be forever in our hearts and will be missed everyday.
LeOra is preceded in death by her beloved Momma Donna Kester and her Maternal and Paternal Grandparents. She leaves behind her Sons Alexander (Jessica) & Isiah and Daughter Samantha (Erick), her Daddy Oliver Kester, and her Sisters Monica, Melissa, Melinda, & Robin (John), her Grandbabies Adriann, Analynn, Alexinn, and her lifetime best friend Al.
Cremation will take place and memorial services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday August 3rd 2019 at First Baptist Church in Aztec. Pastor Mike Napier will be officiating. Reception following services at the church. Honorary Pallbearers are Alexander Montano, Isiah Montano, Adriann Montano, Jeffrey Christeleit, Michael Buchanon, Silvy Clay Johnston, Alex Jones, Phillip Nobis, Alex Lang, Patricia Carey, & Larry Day.
LeOra's care is entrusted to the Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute St. in Farmington, 505-325-8688. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 28 to July 31, 2019