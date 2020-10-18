Leroy Ransom



Bloomfield - Leroy Ransom of Bloomfield, NM passed from this life to the next on October 12, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Sacramento, CA on April 15, 1937 to Glen and Imogene Ransom. A graduate of Aztec High School, he went on to obtain Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from Eastern New Mexico University. While attending ENMU, Leroy met his bride-to-be, Karen Gibson, while both were singing in the church choir. They married in 1961. Drafted into the US Army in 1962, he honorably served his country as a medic for 2 years in Spokane, WA.



His love of education took him to Grants, NM for his first teaching job in 1965. Two years later he moved his newly expanding family back to San Juan County and spent the next 26 years teaching drafting, woodshop, and welding at Bloomfield High School.



Leroy lived a full life enjoying hunting, fishing, teaching firearm safety, competitive shooting, and . . . more hunting. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 59 years, son and daughter-in-law Daniel & Tresa Ransom, daughter and son-in-law Vanessa & Dave Anderson, 5 grandchildren: Stephanie, Brian (wife Alisia), Brandon, Trevor, Kaylee, and great grandson: Mikey.



His favorite mantra, "Teach your kids to hunt, and you'll never hunt your kids" was fulfilled as his love for hunting continues three generations deep in Daniel, Brian, Brandon & Mikey. His fierce determination and "never quit" attitude is the legacy he leaves to his daughter, Vanessa and granddaughter, Stephanie. Leroy's natural affinity and love for music continues on in grandson, Trevor. And his unique "gift of gab" and ability to make friends in any situation is his amazing legacy to granddaughter Kaylee.



Leroy retired from teaching after 30 years, but quickly filled his time with all that life had to offer. A long-standing member of FBC Bloomfield, he could be found faithfully singing in the church choir. His love for Jesus and faith in God was evident in his generosity to others and countless acts of service within his community. His love for hunting outweighed his fear of flying when he boarded a plane to South Africa to participate in his life-long dream of safari. His desire to experience everything on his "bucket list" coaxed him onto another plane where he was able to experience the beauty of Alaska. An avid goal-setter, Leroy refused to give in until his life goals were completed. Just weeks prior to his passing, he was able to check off the final items on this list by finishing first place in three different competitive shooting events and experiencing a much-anticipated antelope hunt, turning in his harvest report just days before his death. Leroy's heart was full, at the completion of a life well-done, on the day he was called to rest with Jesus, his Lord and Savior. His family and friends are comforted by the promise of the Gospel, knowing this is not "goodbye", merely "see you later".



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Tim 4:7



To honor Leroy's love for teaching, the family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to FBC Bloomfield as they work in conjunction with the NM Baptist Foundation to provide scholarships to graduating high school students desiring to further their education in either college or trade school.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday 17, 2020 at FBC Bloomfield.









