|
|
Lesa (Jennings) Alcorn
Lakeside - Lesa Kay Alcorn, 58, of Lakeside, passed away Monday, March 11th 2019 surrounded by Family in Flagstaff, Arizona from complications of a brief illness. She was born May 16th, 1960 in Farmington, New Mexico to Leo and Marzette Jennings.
During her life she was a member of Rainbows for Girls and was selected to be a princess representing Farmington In the Connie Mack World Series. She was a 1978 graduate if Farmington High School. Shortly after Graduating she started her family having two sons Kevin and Brandon Phillips.
Upon moving to Lakeside, she married Rick Alcorn. They loved the mountains and their many friends, family and neighbors. Rick loved her dearly as they were never apart.
Lesa was a proud and involved mom. The boys were members of six championship football teams at Blue Ridge High School. She never missed a game , and was just as committed as her boys.
Nicknames were a thing of the family. She adopted the name "Miss Farmington" and she called Rick "Tidman". With her son Brandon calling her " Teresa".
Her Grandchildren meant everything to her, and she loved each of them very much.
She was known for her quirky ways and predictable routine. Lesa's love for her family was protective and unconditional. She welcomed anyone who came into her home, with open arms. She had a huge impact on her boys and all their friends.
Lesa is survived by her parents Leo and Marzette Jennings of Bullhead City; her loving husband of 32 years Rick Alcorn of Lakeside; sons Kevin (Krista) Phillips and Brandon Phillips; sister Cindy Jennings; nieces Cara (John) Cooper of Justin, Texas and Megan Dixon of Farmington, New Mexico; and her five grandchildren: Malarie, Jaiden, Cooper, Brody and Nixon Phillips.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019