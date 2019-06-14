Leszek Stobiecki



Farmington - LESZEK (LES) J. STOBIECKI



On the afternoon of June 5, 2019, Les Stobiecki, age 81, was called to Heaven by God after a valiant and lengthy battle with cancer. He is now reunited with wife Diane, the love of his life. Born in Zywiec, Poland on February 7, 1938 to Alexandrum & Maria Stobiecki, he survived hardships of the war years while living with his parents and sister in a slave labor camp from 1940 - 1942 in Yoshkar-Ola, Russia and then at the Tengeru Polish Refugee Camp in Tanganyika, Africa (now Tanzania) from 1942 - 1948. His younger brother Anthony (Tony) was born in 1949 and Les always referred to him as his "little brother", although Tony was at least 6" taller.



Les attended schools in Tanganyika and Nairobi Kenya in the years 1947 - 1955 and in 1956, he enlisted into the Kenya Regiment (territorial force), a British military unit, at Nakuru, Kenya. In 1957, he started work for Balfour Beatty & Co. Limited as a Linesman on the construction of a 132 KV transmission line from Nairobi, Kenya to Tororo, Uganda, a distance of about 290 miles. In 1958, Les worked for the East African Power & Lighting Company, LTD prior to immigrating to the U.S. with his father in 1958. His mother, his brother and his sister and her husband came to the U.S. separately, all for the purpose of a better life. In November, 1961, Les became a U.S. Citizen while serving in the United States Air Force at Stead Air Force Base in Nevada. Les spoke three languages - Swahili, Polish and English, all with a British accent!



After the military, he spent many years working with metal design and fabrication to include components for spacecraft that went into space while at TRW Inc., an aerospace company. In his final years prior to retirement, he worked as a Plumbing/Heating/Air Conditioning Technician for Compton's Plumbing & Heating in Farmington, NM. His greatest enjoyments as a retiree included square dancing in the surrounding Four Corners area, the great outdoors, RVing and helping his little brother with all of his projects. Les will be deeply missed by family and friends and he would definitely want you to remember him with a smile, especially as he told his jokes, which were often corny!



Les is survived by his children Yvonne Stobiecki, Brian Stobiecki and Debbie Bozanich and grandchildren Jenni, Emma, Karina and Anthony. Deeply missed by his brother Tony (wife Diane), sister Wanda, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in the future. If you would like to send a card or to share a memory, please mail to Debbie Bozanich (c/o Les Stobiecki) at 2411 Eastgate Road Toledo, OH 43614.