Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Desert View Funeral Home Chapel
Shiprock, NM
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
the Family Cemetery
Red Valley, AZ
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
the Family Cemetery
Red Valley, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Joe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis S. Joe


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis S. Joe Obituary
Lewis S. Joe 67, of Red Valley, Arizona passed from this life February 6, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born December 4, 1951 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Graveside and Interment Services will be held 9:00 a.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Family Cemetery, Red Valley, Arizona. Lewis is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.