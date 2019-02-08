|
|
Lewis S. Joe 67, of Red Valley, Arizona passed from this life February 6, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born December 4, 1951 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Desert View Funeral Home Chapel, Shiprock, New Mexico. Graveside and Interment Services will be held 9:00 a.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Family Cemetery, Red Valley, Arizona. Lewis is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019