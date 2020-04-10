|
|
Lila Mae Archuletta
Farmington - Lila Mae Archuletta, 85, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away at her home on April 2, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1934 in Norwood, Colorado to Harold and Mable McKinney. Lila attended Shenandoah School for grades 1-8 in Redvale, Colorado; then went on to graduate from Norwood High School in 1952. After graduation she moved to Gunnison, Colorado where she attended Western State College and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education in 1957.On February 19, 1955 she married Gilbert Archuletta in Gunnison, Colorado. Their first child Michael was born in 1957. Gilbert and Lila moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1960 and Farmington, New Mexico in 1961. The couple then welcomed daughters Diane who was born in 1962 and Stephanie who was born in 1968. Lila Mae taught school at Sacred Heart from 1963-1967, then stayed home to babysit many children over the years. Many became like family especially Zachary and Christy Sigmon. In 1985 she went back to work at Animas Elementary teaching different grades and retired in 2003. She remained at substitute teacher until 2008. She then spent time at home taking care of grandchildren and great- grandchildren and family. Her husband Gilbert passed away in 2011.
Lila is preceded in death by her loving husband; Gilbert Archuletta, parents; Harrld and Mable McKinney and brothers; Vern Mckinney, Bruce Mckinney and Fred Mckinney. She is survived by her son; Michael Archuletta, daughters; Diane (Everett) Berry and Stephanie (Steve) Henson, Grandchildren; Nicole (Matt) Golding, Tiffany (Brett) Crawford and Lauren Kirby, and Great- Grandchildren; Solana, Lexi and Jaxon.
Private services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Tim Farrell officiating. Burial and a reception will be determined at a later date.
Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Archuletta, Steve Henson, Everett Berry, Matt Golding, Jaxon Golding, and Brett Crawford.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020