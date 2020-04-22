Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
LiliRae Jean Smith


1946 - 2020
Mesita - LiliRae Jean Smith, 73, of Mesita New Mexico passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

LiliRae was born in Crownpoint on August 27, 1946 to the late Joe Bob Smith and Lelia McKinley.

Her clans are mother: Ta'neeszahnii, Tangle people, Father Kiyaa'a´anii, The Towering House Clan, Maternal Grandfather- Hasht l 'ishnii, Mud clan, Paternal Grandfather: Ma'ii deeshgiizhinii, Coyote Pass - Jemez clan

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Harold P. Chester, and son, Lyman L. Chester.

Lilly Chester had a contagious sense of humor, which she was well known for beyond her immediate community. She was likely the favorite aunt to her closest nephews and only niece (Nonabah). When people see her siblings, kids or close relatives they'd always say, "Where's Lilly". She was known as mom, mother, nali, grandma, sister-love, and auntie. She could be seen a mile away wearing her favorite purple sweater.

Survivors include her sons, Bob Chester (Shirley) of Shiprock, Farrell Chester (Laura) of Farmington; granddaughters Jessalynn Chester, Taryn Chester and Justine Begay. Sisters Gloria Lane (Harry), Marti Charles (John), Treva Bryan (Gary) and brother Bill McKinley (Nettie); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. LiliRae's care taker and companion, Alvin Tie of Mesita, NM.

Upon her wishes, she will be cremated at Desert View Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later.

Arrangements are under the direction of Desert View Funeral Home, Shiprock, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
