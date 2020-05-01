|
|
Lilly Simpson Peshlakai
Bisti - Graveside service for Lilly Simpson Peshlakai, 92 of Bisti New Mexico will be held on May 5, 2020 at the Family Burial Plot located in Black Lake, New Mexico.
Lilly Simpson Peshlakai was born March 15, 1928, at Bisti, New Mexico, into the Tódích'íi'nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for 'Áshiihi (Salt People clan). She returned to her heavenly home on April 27, 2020.
Lilly was raised in Bisti by her parents and lived most of her life tending to her sheep, rug weaving, sheep butchering, and sewing clothing & quilts. Lilly was blessed with a large and loving family with six sisters and seven brothers. She married Robert George Peshlakai in 1950. They both raise their six children with patience, discipline and humility. She was a strong believer of the Bible and the Navajo traditional way of life. Although, she had no formal education she was enlighten with day to day life skills of challenges, hard work, and passion. Lilly was physically, mentally and spiritually a very strong woman. She enjoyed her family gatherings, weaving, traveling and cooking Navajo traditional food for her loved ones. Lilly was a life coach at heart, with her kind and soft-spoken words, she always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. Lilly lived a long, humble, amusing and fulfilling life, we were so grateful that God thought of us to be so worthy to have blessed us with the best Mom, "Masini", "Nali Girl", sister, and aunt in the world for 92 years. We have many fond memories and stories of our time with her. She will be deeply be missed by all who knew her.
Lilly is survived by her children, sons, Ernest (Ella) Peshlakai, Ernie Peshlakai, Everett (Verna) Peshlakai; Daughters, Arlene Peshlakai and Darlene (Valdez) Valdez, Twenty-Six Grandchildren, Fifty-One Great Grandchildren. Siblings, Bessie Bunion, Wilson Simpson, Mary Benally, Annie Deaguero, Virginia Jones-Benally, David Jones, Sr., Paul Jones, Curtis Jones, Sr., Herman Jones and their families.
Lilly had a glorious reunion in Heaven with her husband Robert Peshlakai, her beloved daughter, Irene Peshlakai, her grandson, Erman Peshlakai, her parents, Monroe Simpson, Myrona Jones, step father Taylor Jones, brothers: Thomas Simpson, Jimmy Jones; Sister, Dorothy Chavez, Uncles; George Simpson and Dick Simpson; Aunt, Nellie Antonio and many more relatives & friends she lost along the way.
The Family of Lilly would like to send a special message to the Nurses and Doctors of Jicarilla Service Unit in Dulce, NM, Life Care Center in Farmington and all over the world during these unpredictable times: Thank You for being so caring to heal the mind, body, heart, and soul of your patients. You're the important ingredients for the whole mankind to have a healthy and long-lasting life. The care and compassion of the nurse are just as important as the medicines prescribed by the doctors. And you leave no stone unturned to make your job well done. Thanks again!
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 1 to May 4, 2020