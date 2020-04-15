|
|
Limuel Thomas Payne
Born November 8, 1921 to Joe and Nora "Effie" Payne, Soper, Oklahoma. Grew up in Boehler Oklahoma and served in the Civilian Conservation Corp in Broken Bow, Oklahoma and Gillette, Wyoming prior to World War II. He served throughout the European Campaign with the 801st Tank Destroyer Battalion having earned the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, EAME Theater Ribbon with One Silver Service Star and World War II Victory Ribbon. He returned to Oklahoma and like many migrated to California where he engaged in farm, logging and construction work, including projects such as the Trinity Dam in northern California, the Glen Canyon Dam and Powerhouse in Arizona, and power plants in Northwest New Mexico. He had lived in Aztec, NM for the past 50 years.
L.T. "Slim" loved to fish and enjoyed every opportunity to play a game of dominoes. He loved telling stories including fishing tales, work experiences, and his service in WW II. Repairing things was his hobby in retirement - lawn mowers, boat motors, actually anything he could tinker with. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He died April 5, 2020, only regretting that he was not able to live to be 100 and then fade away as he always said he was going to do.
L.T. was preceded in death by his Father Joe Payne, his mother Nora "Effie" Steer Payne, his brothers Joe Payne Junior, Onul V "Cotton" Payne (Ruth), and Elige Payne (Marlene), his sisters LaWanda Johnson (Bob) and LaVernia Hall (Hubert). He is survived by his wife Mattie Jean Stubbs Payne from Sunkist Oklahoma, two brothers Harold "Rip" Payne (Avis) and MacArthur "Mac" Payne (Carolyn), sons Tom (Marty), Keith, Mike (Cynthia), and Chris, granddaughters Michelle (Ollie), and Delinda (Marshall), grandsons, Charlie (Marie), Matthew, Jarrod (Kristen), and Josh, great grandsons Tayton, Teigen, and Tres, great granddaughters Amber and Margot Claire.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020