Linda J. Spencer
Linda J. Spencer

Linda has passed from death to life and is in perfect rest with her Heavenly Father where her pain is no more. She decided to head home to Him on August 25th, 2020 and is missed by her friends and family. She grew up in Los Alamos but made her home in Farmington and had an extreme love for animals and little debbies.

She is preceded in death by her father Bob Dye.

She is survived by her Mother-Beverly, Brothers & Sisters - Bobby & Jan, Greg & Estevan, Step son & daughter - Adam & Daniella, Granddaughter - Aria, Beloved Dog - Winny, Tolerated cat - OD, and David.

Celebration for her life will be held at The Well on 10/10 @ 2:00pm

Any donations please send to F.R.A.S or another animal shelter/ humane society.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
