Aztec - Linda Scribner (Cook), 67 of Aztec, NM. Our cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend has been ushered into the Divine Kingdom walking peacefully into the light at home on July 27, 2020.



Linda was born in Clinton Arkansas, daughter of Seth and Susie Cook. She grew up in California amongst 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was an avid fisherwoman and outdoor enthusiast. Her love for music always had her singing and playing the guitar. Always creating something artsy, she enjoyed sand painting charcoal sketches and macrame. Linda was born with a green thumb and loved her plants and gardens. She was the matriarch of our family and will be missed beyond words. Go in peace our dear beloved..until we meet again.



Predeceased by Father Seth Cook, and mother Susie Cook (Kirkendoll), brother Kenny Cook, sisters Lori Cook, Karen Shipley (Cook) , and Barbara Oser (Cook) and grandson Ethan Sullivan.



Linda is survived by an older brother, William (Bennie) Cook of California and younger brother Gary Cook of California. Children; Robyn Tachell (Patterson) of Colfax, Washington, Heather Sullivan (Cupps) of Aztec, NM, David and wife Lany Cupps of Aztec, NM. grandchildren; Tobi Cooper, Austin Haun, Caleb Tanksley, Alexia Baca, Brendan Tachell, Cameron Tachell, Aspen Tachell, Trenton Cupps and Gunner Cupps and 6 great grand children.



A special thank you to Maria (Flo) Valdez (caregiver and friend) who has went beyond our expectations taking care of Linda the last couple of years.



Graveside services will be held at Memory Gardens Friday July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. with pastor Alan Wolfard presiding. Linda will be placed next to her grandson Ethan whom she loved dearly.



Pallbearers: David Cupps, Austin Haun, Eddie Valdez, William Fancher, Jordyn Kist, and Jeremiah Staley.



Linda is in the care of Farmington Funeral Home.









