Lois Jean Bricker
Farmington - Lois Jean Bricker passed through the veil in Henderson, NV at 7am Pacific time on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 where she will join her eternal companion, Royce M. Bricker. She was 87 years old.
"Jean" was born and raised in Farmington where she lived the majority of her life. Born to Wesley and Alma Guymon on 15 April 1933, she was preceded in death by her older brother Lawrence Guymon of Las Vegas, NV. A kind and loving sister, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her younger brother Grant Guymon of Albuquerque, NM; three sons, Cope Reynolds of Show Low, AZ, Wendell Bricker of Seymour, MO and Terry Bricker of Mesa, AZ; five daughters, Debra Graham of Henderson, NV, Kathy McCain and Pat Bricker of Mesa, AZ, Ann Bricker of Clearfield, Utah and Jerry Haas of Clearfield, Texas and a plethora of grand children, great grand children and great-great grandchildren.
Jean's eyes instantly lit up and a beaming smile appeared in the presence of babies and she loved the elderly. There's no one that has ever met her that didn't love her. Having spent virtually every waking moment of her adult life helping friends and family members in need and raising a family, Jean has long since earned her wings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 6 June 2020 at Memory Gardens in Farmington. Sadly, due to current restrictions, it will be attended by immediate family only. A memorial service to which all are invited will be announced at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin funeral home of Farmington, NM. 505-325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.