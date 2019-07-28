|
|
Lonnie Trujillo
Blanco - Lonnie Trujillo was born to Francisco Arturo Trujillo and Veronica (Ulibarri) Trujillo on December 11, 1941. He died at home in Blanco, NM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 77. He always felt lucky to be born and raised in the small town of Aztec NM with his friends Bobby Hoyle, Charles Moore, Jimmy Clark, Buster Webb, and later Fred Emery. Lonnie said he was born in the right era.
Lonnie graduated from Aztec High School in 1960 then enlisted in the Army immediately after where his service included time at the DMZ between North and South Korea until 1963. After returning home he spent his working life in the oilfield, including 30+ years combined as the mechanic at Allen Construction and Cimarron Oilfield Service.
He enjoyed camping with his wife and grandson, Phillip, especially the times spent following the Troy Bishop family and the other rock-hounds as they explored the West. He also loved Aztec High football games with his brothers.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Annette (Wilson), two daughters, Anita Logan (Michael) and Helen Trujillo, four Logan grandchildren, Phillip, Alexandria, Zoe, and Sophia, and one great-grandchild, Noah. Also survived by brothers Oliver, Anthony, Eloy and sister Lucille Trujillo, as well as sister-in-law Diola "Eleanor". Also survived by brother-in-law Gary Wilson and family. Survived by several nieces and nephews and loved Ulibarri cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, step-father James "Jim" Williams, brothers Gregory and Arthur (Delores),sisters Olivama Gadomski, Amalia Sandoval, and Christina Lobato.
Thank you to the first responders; San Juan County Sheriff Office, County Fire, County EMS, and New Mexico State Park Rangers. Special thanks to Alfredo and Carmen Sanchez (neighbors) for all their help.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Farmington Funeral home on Apache St. Burial may be held at a later date.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 28, 2019