Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Lora Rebecca Blankinship


1944 - 2019
Lora Rebecca Blankinship Obituary
Lora Rebecca Blankinship

Flora Vista - Lora Rebecca Blankinship, 75, passed away peacefully June 1st, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in San Gabriel, California on February 28, 1944.

She made a final (40+ years) home in Flora Vista, by way of Southern California, Albuquerque, Farmington, and Durango. She loved baking, sewing, gardening, reading and taking on numerous craft projects. She was also a long time leader of Girl Scouts (20+yrs), 4-H, and member of the Beta-Sigma Phi Sorority. Each of these brought many beautiful friends into her life.

She shared a passion of travel with her husband Kirk. They traveled to many countries, went on several cruises, made yearly trips to Mexico (where she made some very close friends), traveled the country with their RV, and made frequent trips to Florida to see Mickey Mouse and their daughter. They loved camping, boating, and especially collecting shells at the beach in Puerto Penasco.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years and high school sweetheart Kirk, son David (Tanya), and daughter Shelly (Scott). She is also survived by brother Russ Blunk (Cris) as well as three grandchildren, Justin (Brooke), Jensen (Eric), Dylan and two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Connor. Per her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lora's honor to the .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019
