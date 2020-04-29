|
|
Lorene Cook
Alamogordo, NM - Lorene B. Cook (1/7/1929)
Mrs. Cook passed away and onto the Lord on April 1, 2020 at age 91.
Born Lorene Bessie Wright to Richard and Eva Ella (Stephens) Wright in Willow, Oklahoma. The family's farming and harvesting led them many places and finally to Morton, Texas. Lorene attended Morton schools and was the only one of her siblings to graduate from high school. She married Lester Ross Cook on June 4, 1948 and they celebrated 57 years together. Lorene followed Ross, a mechanic through oil field work, to Nw Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming. Finally, the couple with their 4 children moved to New Mexico. She was a member of the DAV Auxiliary and worked in the Dulce Independent School district as well as Farmington schools as a cook.
Lorene was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Farmington, NM; Dulce Baptist Indian Mission in Dulce, NM; and an associate member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Alamogordo, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Lenn, Jess, Tommy, and Dave; and 3 sisters, Katherine, Pearl, and Lula; her husband, Lester Ross Cook; a son-in-law, Henry Perry; 3 nephews; 2 nieces. many cousins; and in-laws.
She is survived by her twin sister, Florene Essie Ensor; and her brother, Jack Jr. Wright both of Aztec, NM; her children and spouses, Cynthia F Anderson of Carlsbad, Patricia B. Blackwell and James of Alamogordo, NM; J. Terrance Cook and Pamela of Spring, TX; Nancy A. Perry of Apple Valley, CA; grandchildren and spouses, Chris May, Jefri D. Sumner and Preston, Christen Shanor and Nathan, Courtney Levine and Lorren, and B.J. Perry and Genevieve; great grandchildren, Isaiah and Addison May, Kalie, Kinnley, Kaytin and M.J. Shanor; and Tyler, London, and Makenzie Perry; nieces, nephews and 2 sisters-in-law.
There is no service planned. Burial will be in Farmington, NM later in the year.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020