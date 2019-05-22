|
Lorraine Dorothy Shelton
Aztec - Lorraine Dorothy Shelton, 84, a resident of Aztec, New Mexico, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, in Farmington, New Mexico. She was born December 6, 1934 in Pierrepont, New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Shelton and her son Richard (Rick) J. Shelton Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Thompson of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Debora Shelton (Byron Evans) of Farmington, New Mexico; daughter-in-law, Monica Shelton; two sisters, Rose Donahue and Dolly Biza (Bobby); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lorraine's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 22, 2019