Loudell Shields



Aztec - On August 14, 2020 Loudell Shields, lovingly known to us as "Nan", quietly left her home on this earth, surrounded by her daughters. Nan was no doubt welcomed into her eternal home by her loving husband Belah and grandson, Ryan Bard as Jesus proclaimed, "Welcome home my good and faithful servant".



Loudell Richards was born March 23, 1927 in Roby, Texas. She was the youngest of 16 children born to Baptist minister W.D. Richards and Zenobia McGhee. On November 16, 1946 Loudell married the love of her life, Belah Shields and together they raised 2 beautiful daughters and also played a big part in the raising of their 6 grandchildren. Side by side they worked tirelessly to provide a comfortable life for their children eventually owning half of Sandy's Automotive Service in Farmington, NM where Belah worked until their retirement. Loudell was a charter member of the Bible Baptist Church in Aztec, NM and you could often find her there sewing new curtains for the sanctuary, cleaning the church, working the nursery or helping with vacation bible school. She lived a life of service to others and did so with love and kindness. Nan deeply loved the Lord and her greatest accomplishment was seeing her children and 6 grandchildren come to know the Lord as their savior. She always said," You might be the only bible someone else ever reads" and her life was a living testimony to that. Nan had a smile like the sunshine and a heart of gold. She never complained and until she could sing no longer, loved her gospel hymns. Nan was a prayer warrior and a quick look through her bible with it's worn pages, highlighted promises and notes in the margins tells you everything you need to know about her unwavering belief in the One who died for us,



Loudell leaves behind to mourn her passing, daughters Diane(Larry) Reynolds and Twila (Terry)Bard. Five grandchildren, Tammi(Scott) Stimson, Terri(Robert) Martin, Christy(Alden) Hurlbut, Jason(Alexis) Babbitt and Shawn(Ambie) Reynolds. Numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Loudell was preceded in death by her husband Belah, grandson Ryan Bard, her parents and 15 brothers and sisters. Oh to see her face when she was able to look upon the face of her Savoir who sustained her through every mountain top and every single valley. Heaven is a little sweeter today because she is there and although we mourn her passing, we hold tight to the promise that we will see her again when our work on this earth is done. For God has promised us in his word that "He is the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die." John 11:25-26.









