Louis "Louie" Rodriguez
1931 - 2020
Louis "Louie" Rodriguez

Bloomfield - Jul. 3, 1931- Aug. 2, 2020

Louis "Louie" Rodriguez, 89, went to be with Jesus Christ and the love of his life on Sunday August 2, 2020. Louis was born July 3, 1931 to Amada & Luis Rodriguez in Santa Fe, NM.

Louis graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1950 and served in the US Military and fought in the Korean War from 1950-1953. Louis obtained his Bachelor's degree from St. Michael's College in 1958 and his Master's degree from UNM in 1967. Louis was a well-known and respected resident of Bloomfield, NM since 1958. Louis was an educator and was Principal of Central Elementary School for 37 years. Louis was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 60 years, Elisa Rodriguez.

Louis is survived by his children, Lollie (Rick) Casaus, David (Joanne) Rodriguez, Roberta (Jimmy Watson) Armenta and Donald (Angelique) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Jerica (Philip) Gallegos, Richard (Margo) Casaus, Julie Casaus, David (Marissa Alcon) Rodriguez, Adam Rodriguez, Rebecca Rodriguez, Rachel Rodriguez, and Peter Rodriguez; and great-grandchildren, Eli, Carlo, and Andrew Gallegos.

Our Daddy, Pop, Jappa enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed family poker nights, trips to Vegas, and numerous family dinners. One of his favorite pastimes was watching live and simulcast horse racing. May Almighty God bless him and keep him forever. We will miss you every single day, and wish you were here.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. For those who would like to express condolences, you may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.

A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Farmington. Memorial Mass will immediately follow Rosary, with Reverend Joshua D. Mayer as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
August 6, 2020
To the Louis Rodriguez Family: Louis Rodriguez will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful person, husband, father, family man and friend. My husband and I came to Bloomfield about the same time Louis and Elisa came in 1959. We became friends, and I have been involved with the family ever since. Mr. R. was my principal for many years. Now Louis is with his beloved, Elisa, in heaven. We all now have an angel in heaven we can call by name, Louie. I wish I could go to the services but of course it is not possible. Know that my thoughts prayers and blessings will be with you all. God bless and lots of love and kisses. Dr. Irma Wasson Arellano
Dr. Irma Wasson Arellano
Friend
