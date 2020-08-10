To the Louis Rodriguez Family: Louis Rodriguez will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful person, husband, father, family man and friend. My husband and I came to Bloomfield about the same time Louis and Elisa came in 1959. We became friends, and I have been involved with the family ever since. Mr. R. was my principal for many years. Now Louis is with his beloved, Elisa, in heaven. We all now have an angel in heaven we can call by name, Louie. I wish I could go to the services but of course it is not possible. Know that my thoughts prayers and blessings will be with you all. God bless and lots of love and kisses. Dr. Irma Wasson Arellano

